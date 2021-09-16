Traveling Vietnam Wall assembled

Helping to assemble the traveling Vietnam Wall at Custenborder Field are, left to right, Vietnam Army Veteran Roger Bertke, of Fort Loramie, Vietnam Army Veteran Mark Schlagetter, of Sidney, Vietnam Army Veteran Bob Wyen, of McCartyville, and Brandon Ream, of St. Marys. The Wall was put-up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Helping to assemble the traveling Vietnam Wall at Custenborder Field are, left to right, Vietnam Army Veteran Roger Bertke, of Fort Loramie, Vietnam Army Veteran Mark Schlagetter, of Sidney, Vietnam Army Veteran Bob Wyen, of McCartyville, and Brandon Ream, of St. Marys. The Wall was put-up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN091721WallSetUp.jpg Helping to assemble the traveling Vietnam Wall at Custenborder Field are, left to right, Vietnam Army Veteran Roger Bertke, of Fort Loramie, Vietnam Army Veteran Mark Schlagetter, of Sidney, Vietnam Army Veteran Bob Wyen, of McCartyville, and Brandon Ream, of St. Marys. The Wall was put-up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News