A light in the darkness

The Memorial Flame flickers in the dark at Veterans Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Fog hangs in the air behind the Field of Crosses at Veterans Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_1900.jpg Fog hangs in the air behind the Field of Crosses at Veterans Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Memorial Flame flickers in the dark at Veterans Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN091721MemorialFlame.jpg The Memorial Flame flickers in the dark at Veterans Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fog hangs in the air behind the Field of Crosses at Veterans Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_1554.jpg Fog hangs in the air behind the Field of Crosses at Veterans Memorial Field at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Evelyn Lee, of Rammstein Air Force, Germany, clutches a U.S. flag during the playing of the National Anthem in downtown Sidney just before the traveling Vietnam Wall passed by on its way to Custenborder Field on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Evelyn is the daughter of Courtney Gasson and Patrick Lee. Gasson grew up in Jackson Center.