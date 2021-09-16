Sheriff’s office seeks crash driver

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a driver of a vehicle that was involved in an accident around midnight on Sept 16. The driver left on foot from the scene of the accident in the 1400 block of Knoxville Ave (state Rout 29) near St. Marys.

The driver is identified as Vincent Oleyar, 44, of rural St. Marys. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 205 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray in color tractor supply T-shirt and gray shoes and unknown color shorts. Oleyar may be physically hurt from a result of this accident and may be disoriented.

The Sheriff’s Office with the help of several other agencies have been attempting to locate Oleyar. He is believed to be in the state Route 29, Barrington Road area on the east side of St. Marys. If anyone has information in assisting located Mr. Oleyar please contact the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office at 419-739-6565.