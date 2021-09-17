125 Years – Sept. 17, 1896

The 99th O.V.I. began its annual session in this city last evening. It is the 20th time the boys have gathered together. A campfire was held at the G.A.R. hall last evening. A picnic dinner was to be served at noon today at the fairgrounds.

The Shelby County Board of Electors organized yesterday with S.J. Hatfield, named chief deputy, and John Duncan as clerk.

Dr. S.G. Goode has moved here from Quincy and opened an office in the rooms formerly occupied by Royon and Hess.

100 Years

Sept. 17, 1921

About 3 o’clock this morning fire broke out in the storage building at the rear of the Sidney Farmers Exchange Co. on West Poplar street. The building was soon enveloped in flames. The wind from the south carried the flames and sparks away from the main elevator building, but posed a serious threat to residences along West avenue, with several being set on fire. Sparks also set fire to the roofs of residences two blocks away on Ohio avenue, but damage was minor.

According to the annual report just completed by John Prugh, state superintendent of building and loan associations, the Shelby county branches of the association showed a 10 per cent gain in assets during the past year. Official figures show a net increase of $522,296. Total assets of the four associations in Shelby county as of the end of the fiscal year June 30, were $6,193,176.

75 Years

Sept. 17, 1946

Asa Fogt was discouraged today as he looked at the safe in the office of Fogt and Fleckenstein, Inc., North Ohio avenue, and found he could not open it because the combination knob had been broken off last night in another robbery attempt. The safe door had only come back from the company on Aug. 19 where it had been repaired after a previous safe cracking job in May.

An interesting month as a messenger at the Paris peace talks was among the summer accomplishments of Jerry Rhees, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.U. Rhees, West North street. He returned Sunday from several weeks spent in London, Paris and Geneva. Rhees had planned to take a summer course at Geneva, but was too late in registering for admission. He then secured an appointment to the U.S. staff at the peace talks.

50 Years

Sept. 17, 1971

Members of the Shelby County Fair Board met in regular monthly session Wednesday and heard an announcement of the retirement of C.R. Barbee, caretaker at the grounds since June, 1960.

Barbee’s fine work during his 11 years as caretaker was acknowledged by the membership. He informed the group he planned to retire effective Oct. 30.

The United Church of Christ at Versailles dedicated a new announcement board at the close of worship services Sunday, Sept. 12. The gift was made by church members George and Ruthanna Oliver.

It features the denominational emblem and motto and is made of white Georgia marble. A black letterboard panel is enclosed and recessed in a stainless steel case.

25 Years

Sept. 17, 1996

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Sixteen drunken white men stumbled out of a downtown bar last month, grabbing their crotches and making lewd remarks to women before beating up a black man who confronted them, witnesses said.

The revelation that the men were members of an elite Indianapolis police unit strained already poor relations between police and the city’s black community. On Thursday, the police chief resigned and the 16 officers were reassigned to desk jobs.

NEW YORK (AP) – The stock market roared into record territory today sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 5,800 for the first time ever.

Evidence of benign inflation and a less-than-bustling retail sector helped ease fears of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve, which would tend to hurt the market by slowing corporate profits.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

