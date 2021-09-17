Jackson Center homecoming court announced

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center High School’s Homecoming, “Once Upon a Rodeo,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 25.

The candidates for king and queen and the rest of the court will be introduced before the home soccer match against Indian Lake High School. The Tiger Marching Band, under the direction of Randy Johnson, will also perform with the program starting at 5 p.m.

The candidates for queen are: Elena Platfoot, daughter of Jason and April Platfoot; Ava Winner, daughter of Jay and Colleen Winner; and Gabrielle Woolley, daughter of Greg and Jennifer Woolley.

The candidates for king are: Xavier Esser, son of Brad and Candee Esser; Spencer (Jacob) Yinger son of Jacob and Breezy Yinger; and Carson Regula, son of Austin and Amy Regula.

The freshman attendants are: De Lichtenberg, daughter of Douglas and Stacey Lichtenberg, and Jackson Davis, son of Luke and Kristen Davis.

The sophomore attendants are: Grace Prenger, daughter of John and Sue Prenger, and Lucas Hartle, son of Jason and Shannon Hartle.

The junior attendants are: Sarah Swiger, daughter of Travis and Tina Swiger, and Camdyn Reese, son of Jamie and Becky Reese.

Kindergarten crown bearers are Jordan Byrd, daughter of Bryan and Keesha Byrd, and Colton Thobe, son of Jacob and Kristen Thobe.

The 2020-21 royalty, Ashley Mullenhour and Jacob Vetter, will crown the king and queen. The annual homecoming dance will be sponsored for grades 9 through 12 in the cafetorium from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.