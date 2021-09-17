Minster-New Bremen Right to Life announces Cutest Baby Contest

MINSTER — The Minster-New Bremen Right to Life will hold their Cutest Baby Contest during the Minster Oktoberfest on Oct. 1 through 3.

The contest is open to anyone up to the age of 3. Those interested in entering can send a photo, no larger than 8-inches by 10-inches, to Minster-New Bremen Right to Life, c/o Amy Hilgefort 121 S. Hanover St., Minster, OH 45865. Do not send in any cardboard, plastic or glass picture frames. On the back of the photo, include the child’s name, the child’s parents names, a phone number and address so that the photo can be returned.

Deadline for the contest is Sept. 30 by noon.