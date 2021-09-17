Dominion Energy Foundation grant awarded to Our Home Family Resource Center

CELINA — Our Home Family Resource Center has received a grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

Through its charitable foundation, Dominion Energy contributes tens of millions of dollars into organizations and programs that improve the quality of life in communities the company serves.

The grant is directed to Our Home’s Direct Services & Referral Program and its efforts to help Mercer County residents meet basic needs such as food and shelter. Assistance through the Direct Services Program is available for any Mercer County resident with a household income below 200% poverty rate.

Issues that the Direct Services team regularly respond to include: medical costs and transportation needs not covered by insurance, emergency shelter, household expenses or evictions, and home repairs. Direct Services also runs an on-site food pantry stocked with canned fruits and vegetables, meat, pastas, soup, milk, and other basic nutritional items. Personal care items such as soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toilet paper and diapers are provided through the pantry as well.

“Our goal is to help Mercer County residents keep a roof over their head and food on their table” said Deb Simon-Heinfeld, marketing and development coordinator at Our Home. “Nearly 25 percent of our neighbors are one illness, injury, or unexpected expense away from needing a hand up to get through a tight spot; this Dominion Foundation grant helps ensure that we will be here to assist them if that occurs.”

Our Home is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located at 117 W. Fayette St. in Celina. The Direct Services & Referral Program hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; the food pantry operates Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.ourhomefrc.com or call 419-586-4663.

Learn more about Dominion Charitable Foundation Grant at www.dominionenergy.com.