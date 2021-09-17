Shelby County COVID cases continue steady climb

SIDNEY – Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Shelby County as autumn approaches.

There are 5,090 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 502 active cases – up from the 435 active cases that were reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 5,592 cases of COVID-19 with 200 hospitalizations and 99 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,327,614 cases of COVID-19 with 69,422 hospitalizations, 9,0199,153 intensive care admissions and 21,265 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 15,959 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 32.84% of the population and up 183 people since last week. Statewide, 6,209,837 people have been vaccinated, which is 53.13% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a 48-hour period from Tuesday, Sept. 14 to Thursday, Sept. 16. Overall in Auglaize County, there has been 5,667 cases of COVID-19 with 338 hospitalizations and 65 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

