Romanowski still making bands

ANNA — Bob Romanowski, of Anna, is at it again. After a lull in the need for 3-D mask bands, he’s back at work making new ones to hold face coverings in place.

According to Romanowski, the bands are free to anyone who needs one. He’s made well over 4,000 bands since the beginning of the pandemic.

With more companies and businesse announcing a face covering/mask mandate, he’s ready to make many more bands.

Anyone interested in the shields or bands can contact Romanowski at 937-622-0017 or via email at Bob@Romanowski.cc or at his residence, 405 Millette, Anna.