On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Sept. 20, at noon at 1200 Childrens Home Road.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports and and an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee or official.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School.

Items on the agenda include approving the annual appropriations, purchased service agreements with the MRESC, Sidney High School parking lot repair, purchase of preschool playground equipment and personnel issues; and accepting a donation from Gateway Arts Council.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 20, at the school at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include approving changes, updates and new policies as recommended by the Ohio School Boards Association; an executive session to consider the employment of public employees; employment of Caylee Karg as the head track coach and Randy Huffer as assistant softball coach; reports from maintenance, elementary and high school principals and an update on the capital projects from the superintendent.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include approving bus fuel bids, personnel issues and approving the 2021-22 building and district goals.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 20, t 7 p.m. in the elementary school large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent principals, booster organizations, levy committee and curriculum and instruction; approve OTES 2.0 Credentialed Teacher Evaluators; Approve Make a Difference Day for Oct. 23; approve personnel recommendations; and hold an executive session for the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include approving surveys, nomination of secretary and hearing the director’s report.