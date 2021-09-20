Honoring his squad leader

Steve Egbert, right, of Sidney, shows his 3 yr old Grandson, Britton Seiber, of Houston, the name of his Vietnam War squad leader, Gary Britton, who was killed in 1970 Vietnam while trying to rescue a fallen member of their company. When Britton was born 3 yrs ago Egbert’s Son in law Matt and Egbert’s daughter Diana asked if Steve would mind if they named their son after SSGT Gary Britton.

Steve Egbert, right, of Sidney, shows his 3 yr old Grandson, Britton Seiber, of Houston, the name of his Vietnam War squad leader, Gary Britton, who was killed in 1970 Vietnam while trying to rescue a fallen member of their company. When Britton was born 3 yrs ago Egbert’s Son in law Matt and Egbert’s daughter Diana asked if Steve would mind if they named their son after SSGT Gary Britton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN092121WallName.jpg Steve Egbert, right, of Sidney, shows his 3 yr old Grandson, Britton Seiber, of Houston, the name of his Vietnam War squad leader, Gary Britton, who was killed in 1970 Vietnam while trying to rescue a fallen member of their company. When Britton was born 3 yrs ago Egbert’s Son in law Matt and Egbert’s daughter Diana asked if Steve would mind if they named their son after SSGT Gary Britton.