Tawawa Park Cruise-In held

Brenda Hall, left, and Rich Wallace, both of Sidney, unveil a memorial bench for Hall’s husband Jim Hall at the Tawawa Civic Park 4th Annual Cruise-In organized by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18. Jim was known for working with veterans, he was a historical society board member and active in the Sidney 1st United Methodist Church.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lori Cook, of Sidney, sits with her 1970 Ford Econo Line van that she painted with help from her friend Shawnda Faehl, of Piqua. Cook was showing her van at the Tawawa Civic Park 4th Annual Cruise-In organized by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Patty Jones, left, takes a photo of a yellow 1964 Ford owned by Dan Jay, on display at the Tawawa Civic Park 4th Annual Cruise-In organized by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18. Watching is her son Jacob Jones, both of Sidney.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Gary Bartsch, of Anna, gives a ride to Jenny Henke, of Fort Loramie, and Carter Heinfeld, 13, of Sidney, across a covered bridge at the Tawawa Civic Park 4th Annual Cruise-In organized by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18. Carter is the son of Nick and Taylor Campbell.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A Golden Doodle named Lola owned by Becky Ewing. With them is Linda Meininger, all of Sidney, at the Tawawa Civic Park 4th Annual Cruise-In organized by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A London Roadster kit car on display by owner Charlie Clayton, of Sidney, at the Tawawa Civic Park 4th Annual Cruise-In organized by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rita Boschears, of Sidney, looks at a bike covered with airbrushed patriotic images owned by Jim Shively, of Piqua, at the Tawawa Civic Park 4th Annual Cruise-In organized by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Studebaker


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scott Wilson, of Ashland, Ky., talks about an old Studebaker that says Shelby Hardware Company, N. Main At R.R., Sidney, OH. Scott’s dad, Lester Wilson, owns the truck and brought it to the Tawawa Civic Park 4th Annual Cruise-In organized by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 18. Lester said the truck had sat on a hill for 20 years before the owner, Charles Riffe, of Grayson, Ky., said Lester could have the truck for free.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

