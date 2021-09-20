Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley offers free virtual education series in September

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley chapter will be offering the virtual community education series, “Living with Alzheimer’s” programs in September. The offered programs focus on middle-stage and late-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

• Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers — Middle Stage will be offered on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. EDT. The program focuses on the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, when those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. This program is the second of the Living with Alzheimer’s three-part series, each part focusing on the early, middle, or late stage of Alzheimer’s. Attendees will hear discussion from caregivers and professionals who offer helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s. Those interested can call 800-272-3900 to register. Pre-registration is required.

• Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers — Late Stage will be offered on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. EDT. In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease. During the program, caregivers and professionals discuss resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families. Those interested can call 800-272-3900 to register. Pre-registration is required.

Upon registration, individuals will receive a confirmation email with a link to access the program through Zoom. All programs and events and resources provided free by the Alzheimer’s Association can be found online at communityresourcefinder.org.

Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. But according to the National Institute on Aging, recent estimates indicate Alzheimer’s disease may rank third, just behind heart disease and cancer, as a cause of death for older people Individuals can reach the Alzheimer’s Association through its 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.