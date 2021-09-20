Virtual career fair set

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News, in conjunction with six other Aim Media newspapers and Job Match Ohio, are hosting a two-day virtual career fair. Aim Media newspapers participating are The Lima News, Miami Valley Today, Sentinel-Tribune, The Register-Herald, Brookville Star and the Daily Advocate.

The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is available online at www.JobMatchOhio.CareerFair.live and can be completed the day of the career fair.

“We wanted to provide our local residents with the opportunity to connect with industries and companies who are looking for employees,” said Natalie Buzzard, Sidney Daily News general manager and ad manager. “The newspapers advertising staff reached out to local industrials to help them find new employees.”

Participating in the career fair are AIM Media Midwest, Classic Carriers, Piqua Manor Nursing Home, Crown Equipment, Cargill, Cooper Farms, Fidelity Health Services, Preble County Job & Family Services, BW3, Whirlpool, Precision Wood Products, Kings Command, American Foods Group, Cal Maine, UPS, Hydro Extrusions, Buckeye Electrical, Wood County Hospital, Spherion, Principle Business Enterprises, Brookdale, University Village Apartments, Eastwood Local Schools, Luckey Farmers, Bowling Green State University Dining/Chartwell, Rachel Wixey & Associates, Amcor, Wood Haven Health Care, JM Green & Associates, Production Products Inc., Smith Boughman, Miller Textile and Mercy Health.

“The day of the career fair, participants will be able to see the jobs each business is posting,” said Buzzard. “They can request a meeting with the employer who has posted a job you are interested in.”

Interviews will be completed via video chat or by text, said Buzzard.

The virtual event will also give the person who is currently employed — and are unable to attend an in-person event — the opportunity to participate in the career fair.

Headline sponsors for the event are Crown, Spherion and Whirpool.