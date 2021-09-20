Tree lottery, sale and grant discussed

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s tree lottery, fall tree sale along, and information about a grant request that will help restore urban forests were discussed during the Sidney Tree Board’s Sept. 9 meeting.

Fifty-two applications for the tree lottery were received for the tree lottery, Brian Green, ISA certified arborist/Sidney street superintendent, reported, board minutes said. A total of 26 applicants were selected. The trees are to be planted this fall, and include the following species: 11 star magnolia, six ivory silk lilac, six sugar maple, five sweetgum and four eastern redbud.

Regarding the fall tree sale, it was noted Woody’s Warehouse stock of available trees includes 5- and 7-gallon options. The trees offered include the 7-gallon red maple and shumard oak; and 5-gallon american hombeam, american beech and bur oak. The cost of the trees range from $35-$59.

It was reported in 2019, 121 trees sold and the freight cost was $600. Board members noted the number of trees sold in the annual sale has been going down each year.

The 2021 tree sale ends on Oct. 8, with delivery for pick up at the service center on Oct. 30.

In new business, board members learned city staff is preparing to submit an application for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for an Urban Canopy Restoration Grant program. Available grant funds, supplied by the USDA Forest Service Urban & Community Forestry Program through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, were recently announced. The program is intended to address the critical need to restore and improve urban forests due to catastrophic losses from emerald ash borer (EAB) pest, while building resiliency through tree planting in urban communities.

At the height of Ohio’s EAB infestation, the state lost over 10,000 acres of urban tree canopy each year, totaling an estimated $9.3 million net loss in benefits per year, Green told Sidney City Council in September. Sidney has lost approximately 1,100 street and parks trees since 2011 and 90% of those were ash trees, he said.

As a part of this program, funding requests may be made in the range of $2,500 to $25,000 per eligible organization. This is a 50/50 match grant program based on reimbursable costs. The application deadline is Oct. 29, 2021.

In other business, the board learned the hazardous tree at 701 Michigan St. has been taken care of. Green also provided board members with a draft copy of the city’s master tree plan and explained updates will be presented to City Council. Members were asked to review the draft plan.

The next Sidney Tree Board meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m..

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.