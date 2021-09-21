Pumpkinfest features art showcase

NEW BREMEN – The 2021 New Bremen Pumpkinfest, coming up Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, promises once again to offer a harvest-style celebration of music, art, food, football, friends, family. The complete schedule can be found on the event’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NewBremenPumpkinfest.

Taking place at the village’s Crown Pavilion along the banks of the Miami and Erie Canal, Friday’s events include a Happy Hour and a Half from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for adults while the kids inflatables are open from 4 to 9 p.m. Food trucks and burgers, fries and pies at the food tent will provide delicious options while entertainment is provided first by Jay and Julia Riethman, from 5 to 7 and then the Shifferly Road Band from 8 to midnight. To keep local excitement going this evening, the high school football contest between New Bremen and Versailles will broadcast on a big screen.

Saturday, Sept. 25, starts early with a Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast by a local Cub Scout group from 7 to 10 a.m. Bicyclists interested in participating in the Great Pumpkin Roll bike ride can start registering at 7 a.m,. with the 50 mile route beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 20 and 30 mile trips starting at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 for registration and another $15 for a T-shirt. Those who want more information can contact Zak Hurley at ichurley@gmail.com.

Art lovers can indulge their love of creations ranging from jewelry, ceramics, contemporary art, reclaimed furniture, wood, fine soaps and more when the16 members of the Artisan Showcase open their booths from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The featured activities of the showcase include a wine bar with wine flight options, a student art display, and kid’s activities (include sidewalk chalk art). Two classes to register for will be a wine-tasting complete with a charcuterie cup and gourmet cupcake and another class which teaches participants how to burn a design on a canvas wine bag. Sign ups for either class can be found at the Facebook pages for Oak and Ash or the Artisan Showcase.

The invitation-only student art display will include entries from New Bremen, Minster and New Knoxville. The winner of best in show will be selected by the showcase’s vendors.

Kids can enjoy free pony rides from 3 to 6 p.m., Touch A Truck from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and inflatables from 11 to dusk. A kids pie-eating contest begins at 3 pm.

The OSU and other college games will be broadcast on the big screen starting at noon. Adults can compete in a corn-hole competition at 3 p.m.

Music will keep things lively, with the JoJo McZunk Band playing from 4 to 8 and Kevin and The Others performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. A raffle drawing will be held at 11 p.m.

The New Bremen Pumpkinfest is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission of giving back to the community by working as a charitable fund with the New Bremen Foundation raising money to support parks and recreation in the community.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News