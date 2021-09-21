Ohio Military Hall of Fame honors Locker

COLUMBUS — The 22nd annual induction ceremony for The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor Class of 2021 is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24, at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, starting at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

This year’s class of 15 inductees includes SGT. James Douglas Locker, U.S. Air Force, who was killed in action in Vietnam, and posthumously awarded his third Silver Star. His remains were returned to the United States in 2003 and buried in Sidney with full military honors.

These remarkable Ohioans have all gone above and beyond the call of duty and performed heroically in specific combat actions against armed enemies of the United States of America. For their actions, members of this Class have received such commendations as the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with “V” device, and the Commendation Medal with “V.”

This year’s ceremony will bring the total number of Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor inductees to 437 from all around Ohio, of whom twelve were awarded the Medal of Honor.

The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor was established in 2000 to recognize Ohio servicemen and women who were decorated for heroism while in combat situations. Please visit www.ohioheroes.org for more information regarding The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor and the remarkable service members who have been inducted into its ranks.