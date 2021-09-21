Former New Knoxville coach charged with sexual imposition, disseminating harmful material to a juvenile

NEW KNOXVILLE — Former New Knoxville boys basketball coach Cole Fischbach has been indicted on seven charges of alleged sexual imposition, disseminating harmful material to a minor and evidence tampering, according to Auglaize County Common Pleas Court records.

Fischbach, 26, of Lima, resigned from his role as head boys basketball coach in July and was later indicted Sept. 1, pleading not guilty on all counts.

Fischbach faces a total of seven charges, including one count of evidence tampering, a third-degree felony; four counts of disseminating harmful material to a juvenile, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor. The alleged incidents occurred between May and June, according to the indictment from the grand jury.

Representatives from New Knoxville school did not return requests for comment Monday. He served as boys basketball for one season before resigning.

Fischbach’s first pretrial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the Auglaize County Common Pleas courtroom, with Judge Frederick Pepple presiding.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_Fischbach-Cole.jpg