Ground broken on Burr Oak

Phil Gilardi, Mick Given and Ben Scott throw dirt into the air as ground is broken on Monday, Sept. 21, for the new Burr Oak development at the intersection of Russell Road and Fourth Avenue. The project is part of MSGA Development. The subdivision will see the development of 222 single family lots in addition to multi-family residential and commercial areas which will be developed at a future date. Ryan Homes is in charge of the housing development. City and county officials were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.