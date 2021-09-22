125 Years

Sept. 22, 1896

Free silver clubs are being organized all over the county and interest in the election is mounting. Among the new clubs are those of Anna, Wynant, Houston and Lockington.

———

David Dormire has the champion corn cutter of this section. He has converted his old champion mower into a corn harvester and it does the work to perfection. He says that himself and a hand can cut over 100 shocks in a day with ease.

100 Years

Sept. 22, 1921

Sidney High school will open its football campaign Saturday afternoon with a game against Piqua High school at Piqua. Robert Potter is captain for this year, Wilbur McVey is manager, and Mr. Warfield, of Ohio State University, is the coach. The team will play nine games.

———

A former Sidney resident, James E. Orbison, was recently appointed to the technical staff of the Philippine National Bank in Manila. He had previously served as a branch manager for the National Bank of Nicaragua. He is one of five American on the new staff at the bank.

75 Years

Sept. 22, 1946

Attorney George W. Stengel, formerly of Shelby county has resigned as law clerk of the U.S. District court at Cleveland to accept a position as professor of law at the University of Idaho. A 1936 graduate of Sidney High School, Stengel received his law degree from the University of Michigan.

———

The large frame garage at the Charles Schemmel home, 613 Lynn street, and a 1935 model Chevrolet, were destroyed by fire about 8:15 last evening. The blaze had gained considerable headway when discovered by Schemmel’s son and for a time threatened several nearby structures.

———

Appointment of George Small, of Fielding road, as manager of the Germantown Lumber Co. at Germantown, O., was made today at the Dayton office of the Peter Kuntz organization. Small has been assistant manager at the Klipstine Lumber and Supply Co.

50 years

Sept. 22, 1971

Four men were named today as chairman for the “Breath of Life” bond drive for construction of an addition to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Don R. Fogt, vice president of the Citizens Baughman National Bank, will serve as vice chairman for Sidney. Jacque Mintchell, Jackson Center postmaster and insurance agent, will be chairman for the eastern half of Shelby County. Serving in the western section will be Melvin Puthoff, a partner in Wayne Trail tool & Die Co. of Fort Loramie.

Attorney Norm Smith, associated with Garmhausen, Kerrigan & Elsass, will serve as vice chairman of the services group.

———

The gates of Walt Disney World will formally open in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 1, revealing a project that cost $400 million and which will employ 7,000 workers.

25 Years

Sept. 22, 1996

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) – President Clinton today declared 1.7 million acres of dramatic red-rock landscape in southern Utah as a national monument, protecting the nation’s largest known coal reserves from development.

———

Susan Ernst, the daughter of Ken and Debra Ernst of Fort Loramie, was recently selected to represent District III of the Ohio Port Producers Council as their port industry queen

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

