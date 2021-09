Kathy Fultz, of Sidney, performs a balancing act trying to hold an umbrella in one hand and load groceries into her SUV with the other in the rain in front of Kroger on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Kathy Fultz, of Sidney, performs a balancing act trying to hold an umbrella in one hand and load groceries into her SUV with the other in the rain in front of Kroger on Wednesday, Sept. 22. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN092321RainKroger.jpg Kathy Fultz, of Sidney, performs a balancing act trying to hold an umbrella in one hand and load groceries into her SUV with the other in the rain in front of Kroger on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News