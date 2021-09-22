SHS Class of 1971 celebrates 50th reunion

SIDNEY — Sidney High School Class of 1971 celebrated their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Oaks Club.

The weekend events started with the traditional Sidney High football game, then moving on to the RiversEdge Sports bar, listening to DJ Gary Jones until the late hours.

Saturday started with the traditional golf outing, this year the outing was held at the Moose Golf course.

Classmates and guest arrived at the Oaks Club around 6 p.m., greeted by the reunion committee welcoming them into the banquet hall decorated with high school memories. The event started with a welcome and thank you to be followed with a list of those classmates gone too soon, read by the Rev. Darcey (Boblitt) Dill and the Rev. Joe LeMaster. A banquet style dinner was served and music was provided by DJ Joe Pine. Performances by several classmates The Corncobers and Pam Martin, were received with great enthusiasm. Dancing, renewal of old friendship and great fun went on until the late hours. The reunion was attended by 78 classmates, 33 guest and one teacher, John Wolfinger

The events continued on Sunday afternoon at Tawawa Park – Milligians Glen.

The committee thanks all those that attend, also to Karen and Bruce Dickman for their work.

The committee members are Christine Presser Watercutter, Pamela Fair Gilbeert, Annette Buck Schultz, Debbie Toner Hollenbacher, Tonja Livingston Sturgill and Kathy Lyons Gross.