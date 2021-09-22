In-person story time returns

Children’s Outreach Coordinator April Orsborne, of Sidney, reads “It’s You I Like,” by Mr. Rodgers, to a group of kids at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 15. In-person story time was suspended through 2020 and into early 2021 due to Covid-19 but it has now returned.

Children’s Outreach Coordinator April Orsborne, of Sidney, reads “It’s You I Like,” by Mr. Rodgers, to a group of kids at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 15. In-person story time was suspended through 2020 and into early 2021 due to Covid-19 but it has now returned. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_SDN092321StoryReturns.jpg Children’s Outreach Coordinator April Orsborne, of Sidney, reads “It’s You I Like,” by Mr. Rodgers, to a group of kids at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 15. In-person story time was suspended through 2020 and into early 2021 due to Covid-19 but it has now returned. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News