125 Years

Sept. 23, 1896

A meeting of the water works trustees and the street and fire committee of the council was held last night to consider the matter of flushing the water hydrants with less damage to the streets. It was decided to get a copper connection to convey the water into the gutters instead of allowing it to flow on the streets.

———

A 17-year-old Niles, Michigan boy is reputed to be slowly dying from cigarette smoking. For nearly two years he has smoked from three to five packs a day, and now, on his deathbed craves for them. Poison in the cigarettes has caused his skin to take on a greenish hue.

100 Years

Sept. 23, 1921

A home for aged persons and children probably will be authorized by the Ohio Synod of the Presbyterian Church when it meets next month in Cambridge. In all probability a large farm which has been offered as a site for the new home will be accepted.

———

The Sidney Kiwanis ball team journeyed to Springfield yesterday afternoon to play a return engagement with the Springfield Kiwanis. The game was played but the exact results could not be definitely learned from members of the local team on their return. It was understood the Springfield team had a total of 17 runs, and it may have been more, while the Sidney boys had none.

75 Years

Sept. 23, 1945

The reorganization of the board at the First National Bank was completed yesterday afternoon with W.R. Anderson moving up to the office of president, filling the vacancy created by the recent death of J.C. Cummins. William F. Kingseed was named vice president of the board, and Taylor Cummins was named to fill the vacancy on the directorship.

———

An important business deal was consummated this week in Botkins with L.C. Opperman, of Kenton, purchasing the assets of the Schurr Furniture store in that village. He plans to continue the operation at the same location.

———

President Truman today demanded the resignation of Henry Wallace as secretary of commerce as a result of a “fundamental conflict” over foreign policy.

50 Years

Sept 23, 1971

The Pittsburgh Pirates broke open the champagne in St. Louis and the rich fragrance was seductive enough to intoxicate the San Francisco Giants in far-away Houston.

Pittsburgh clinched its second consecutive Eastern Division title in the National League by whipping the second-place St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Wednesday night.

———

A committee seeking new doctors for Shelby County needs money for full-scale recruitment efforts so it is planning to incorporate and sell shares of non-profit stock to raise funds.

Plans are not definite, but the committee is thinking of forming the Shelby County Medical Services Corp., a tentative name, according to Sidney optometrist Dr. John Beigel, chairman of the group. If the county is to successfully compete, a corporation is needed to make money available to help new doctors get started, said Dr. Beigel. The new physicians would be expected to later re-pay the corporation, he added.

25 Years

Sept. 23, 1995

Sidney and Minster head up their respective regions in the first installment of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s computer rankings, which determine the playoff participants.

Sidney has the third-highest point total in the state, higher than two of the leaders in Division I and the highest of any team in Division II. The only teams to register more points after the first four weeks are Lakewood St. Edward and Fairmont, both Division I leaders.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

