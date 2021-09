Mutual Federal donates to People’s Garden

In early September, the People’s Garden received a donation for a garden storage shed from Mutual Federal Bank by Eric Noble in the amount of $6,413.82. The Garden will be storing donated zero turn and push mowers given by Legion Baseball along with other donated gardening items. Pictured from left right is Conelia Dixon, master gardener; Eric Noble, Mutual Federal agent; Michelle Stephenson, garden coordinator; Debbie Grazioso and Rachel Wilson, skilled volunteers.

