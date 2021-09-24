Shelby County reports 64 new cases in week-long period

SIDNEY – Active COVID cases climbed to 566 this week – up from the 502 active cases that were reported last week.

There are 5,208 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, Shelby County has reported 5,774 cases of COVID-19 with 204 hospitalizations and 101 deaths during the pandemic.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,373,275 cases of COVID-19 with 71,301 hospitalizations, 9,326 intensive care admissions and 21,596 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 16,103 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 33.14% of the population and up 183 people since last week. Statewide, 6,262,492 people have been vaccinated, which is 53.58% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 56 new cases were reported from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 5,845 total cases with 342 hospitalizations and 65 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

