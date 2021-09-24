EMA plans full scale exercise for Oct. 1

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee is sponsoring a full scale exercise on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

The exercise will provide local participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures in regards to a simulated emergency situation. It will focus on decision-making, coordination, and integration with other organizations during a motor vehicle accident that result in a hazardous material release. The expected outcome for the exercise is better first responder coordination, increased communication, and support for emergency operations.

The scenario: A passenger van collides with a truck hauling a common farm chemical. The impact of the collision causes a slow release of the chemical from a tear in the tanker. In addition to the chemical release, the wreck produces a mass casualty scene with several simulated victims needing to be decontaminated, triaged, and treated before movement off the scene.

The following agencies and organizations will be players in the exercise: Jackson Center Village Officials, Jackson Center First Responders, Shelby County Hazardous Materials Team (multiple local Fire Departments represented), Shelby County Emergency Operations Center Officials and Shelby County Amateur Radio Emergency Services.

For more information on this exercise, contact Cheri Drinkwine, Shelby County EMA at 937-492-5635 or email shelbycountyema@shelbyco.net.