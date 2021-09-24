Sidney BOE approves appropriations

SIDNEY — Annual appropriations for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, were approved Monday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education.

According to Treasurer Mike Watkins, total appropriations for the year are $43,743,425.44.

The general fund, which accounts for the majority of the appropriations, is $33,320,000. The general fund includes salaries, $17,500,000; retirement/benefits, $7,500,000; purchased services, $6,250,000; supplies, $750,000; new/replace equipment, $350,000; other objects, $550,000; and other uses, $420,000.

Other totals in the appropriations include special revenue, $6,673,425.44; debt service fund, $1,750,000; capital project fund, $340,000; proprietary funds, $1,600,000; and agency funds, $60,000.

The information will be submitted to the Shelby County Auditor.

In other business, the board:

• Approved service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for early childhood intervention specialist services at an additional cost of $105,346; and instructional assistant services at an additional cost of $309,305.64. The increases are due to another classroom being added at the preschool because of enrollment.

• Approved the Sidney High School parking lot repairs by Sidney Seal Coating Cleaning LLC a a cost of up to $120,365.

• Approved the NWEA Map K-12 for Sidney High School at a cost of $6,095 for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved the purchase and installation of playground equipment for Whittier Early Childhood Center from Midstates Recreation at a cost of up to $233,634.70 to be purchased with ESSER III ARP funding.

• Accepted a donation from Gateway Arts Council of 25 stage lights with power cords, safety cords, stage light lenses and road cases, at a value of $3,000.

Chris Gibbs, Gateway Arts Council president, and Ellen Keyes, Gateway Arts Council executive director, made the presentation to the board.

“I’m sure you folks are familiar with stage lighting which hangs from the electric light bar and provides a multitude of colors to enhance the mood and scene of any stage,” said Gibbs. “Through our relationships with venue contractors, we have acquired 25 stage lighting instruments, including power cables, safety cables, stage light lenses and three rolling road cases.

“The equipment will match your existing lighting technology and will provide service until new updated LED technology can be incorporated in a future lighting upgrade,” he said.

• Approved the transfer of funds of $200,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund, and $145,000 from the general fund to the capital projects fund for turf, track and gym floor/bleacher replacement.

The board’s next meeting will be Oct. 18. at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

