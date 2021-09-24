Bringing awareness of overpass danger

On Friday, Sept. 24 Kelly Knouff, of Anna, uses a weed trimmer to clear tall grass that had been obscuring the roadside memorial for her late husband Chris Knouff located on the County Road 25A and the Interstate 75 overpass. Knouff has cleaned up the memorial a minimum of 3 times a month for the last 2 years. She wants to bring awareness to how dangerous the overpass is. Knouff would like to see traffic lights built on the overpass like the other two Sidney overpasses with ramps. Chris was killed on July 23, 2019, when a woman on the County Road 25 A overpass was turning left onto the I-75 south bound on ramp and turned directly into the path of Chris who was headed into Sidney on a motorcycle for work. While Kelly Knouff was cutting grass three cars went down the southbound I-75 on ramp then drove backwards back up the ramp when they saw the traffic jam caused by roadwork. Chris was an organ donor and 75 people benefited from his donations. Chris was a staff sergeant in the Ohio National Guard and served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Kelly Knouff, of Anna, uses a weed trimmer to clear tall grass that had been obscuring the roadside memorial for her late husband Chris Knouff located on the County Road 25A and I-75 overpass. Knouff has cleaned up the memorial a minimum of three times a month for the last two years. She wants to bring awareness to how dangerous the overpass is. Knouff would like to see traffic lights built on the overpass like the other two Sidney overpasses with ramps. Chris was killed on July 23, 2019, when a woman on the County Road 25A overpass was turning left onto the I-75 south bound on ramp and turned directly into the path of Chris who was headed into Sidney on a motorcycle for work. While Kelly Knouff was cutting grass three cars went down the southbound I-75 on ramp then drove backwards back up the ramp when they saw the traffic jam caused by roadwork. Chris was an organ donor and 75 people benefited from his donations. Chris was a staff sergeant in the Ohio National Guard and served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.