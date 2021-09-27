Plein Air issues call to artists

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will “Paint Ohio History” during a one-day plein air event on Oct. 9, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event will be held during the Fall Farm Festival at Lost Creek Reserve & Knoop Agricultural Heritage Center. This event is open to all artists and to the general public.

TCAAC will also host a children’s plein air activity during the two-day event held at the Reserve, which will be transformed into a swarm of family-friendly activities including a corn maze, scarecrow lane, live music, local artisans and merchants, and food.

Lost Creek is the largest Miami County park with 457 acres of landscape. It has 5.75 miles of trail that takes hikers past farm fields, through wooded areas and along Lost Creek. Historical features include a Victorian Era home, historic Knoop cemetery, five historic barns, the Knoop cabin and a working organic dairy farm and natural features include Lost Creek, Walnut Grove, Woodlands and Oak Savanna.

All artists — professional and emerging — are welcome to use any medium to create an expression of the scenery of their choice found among the wide array of scenic beauty that the Lost Creek Reserve has to offer. Artists must bring their own art supplies, easel and lunch.

Check-in will be held from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Outdoor paint will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and artists will set up for judging and receive awards from 3:30 to 4 p.m. A wet paint sale will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.; artists can opt-in or out of the sale.

Early Bird registration must be completed by Oct. 8 and costs $35. Day-of registration costs $40, and registration is $30 for TCAAC members. To register, please visit tippcityartscouncil.com.