Wendlin Sports Club raises over $19k for the Center for Neurological Development

BURKETTSVILLE — On July 17, a motorcycle poker run was put on by the Wendelin Sports Club to benefit the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville.

Sixty-eight motorcycles with 95 riders were there to support the center. A raffle drawing was also held to give away a 2021 Harley Davidson Road King; the winner was Wayne Carpenter from Union City, Indiana.

A donation of $19,360.78 was made to the Neurological Center from the poker run and raffle drawing. The Wendelin Sports Club also made an additional donation of $3,000 to the center.

The Wendelin Sports Club thanks everyone who helped to make the raffle drawing and poker run a huge success, as well as Niekamp Farm and Flea Market, Doll Printing, St, Henry Tile, and Cooper Farms. Plans are currently being made for another Harley raffle and poker run to be held on the third Saturday of July next year.