German Heritage Days held

Rev. Matt Feist, left, of Greenville, works the mic as Wil “Willy” Schulze, of Westerville, lifts the first glass of Einstein 1885 Oktoberfest beer after tapping the ceremonial keg at Fort Loramie German Heritage Days on Friday, Sept. 24. The beer was made by Schulze’s brewery, Edison Brewing Company located in Gahanna. Schulze is a Fort Loramie native. Feist blessed the beer before it was tapped.

Attending Fort Loramie German Heritage Days are, left to right, Rodger and Barbara Frilling, of Fort Loramie, their granddaughter Clara Frilling, 1, and Clara’s mom, Erin Frilling, both of Minster. German Heritage Days was held on Friday, Sept. 24. Clara is also the daughter of Philip Frilling.

Tim Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, flips bratwurst at Fort Loramie German Heritage Days on Friday, Sept. 24.

Tyanna Ahrns, left, and her daughter, Lydia Ahrns, 13, both of Yorkshire, cook cheese curds and sauerkraut balls at the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days on Friday, Sept. 24. Lydia is also the daughter of Karl Ahrns.

Addilyn Richards, 1, of Sidney, eats a soft pretzel with cheese at Fort Loramie German Heritage Days on Friday, Sept. 24. Addilyn is the daughter of Jeremy and Mary Richards.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6253.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_DSC_6303.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

