Anna royalty

Brandon Axe and Madison Jeffries were crowned the 2021 Anna High School homecoming king and queen. Axe is the son of Chris and Jennifer Axe. He is involved in football, track, and is a member of the FFA. He also participates in CYO basketball. Jeffries is the daughter of Randy and Amy Esser. She is co-captain of the volleyball team, vice president of the FFA, and vice president of the Student Council. Madison is a member of 4-H and serves on the Junior Fair Board.

