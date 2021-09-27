SDN ends publication of cookbook

SIDNEY — A longstanding tradition for the Sidney Daily News has come to an end.

After much deliberation, the staff has made the decision to stop publishing the annual Harvest Holiday Cookbook.

“We looked at the situation — getting recipes from readers and the cost of the publication — and made the hard decision not to publish a cookbook this year,” said Natalie Buzzard, general manager. “This was not an easy choice for us. We know how popular the cookbook is every year as family members purchase enough cookbooks for their children and grandchildren.

“Over the past few years, we have received fewer and fewer reader submitted recipes,” she said. “Because of the availability of searching for recipes on the Internet and the popularity of cooking shows on television, the participation in our cookbook has decreased.”

In 2020, no cook-off was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A cookbook was published with readers sending in recipes. This was the 36th annual publication of the cookbook.

The last in person cook-off was in 2019.