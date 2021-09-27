United Way partners with Mercy Mission House

SIDNEY — “The Spirit of Generosity” 2021 Shelby County United Way campaign theme continues through our new partner agency; Mercy Mission House, said President and CEO Scott Barr.

“We are proud to partner with the Mercy Mission House to bring Emergency Shelter programming to Shelby County. The Shelby County United Way awarded $150,000 as the lead gift to their $1.3 million capital campaign. In addition, $50,000 in allocations has been awarded towards MMH operational expenses.”

Construction is underway, with phase 1 tentatively scheduled to open in October and the final phase in January 2022. Alpha Community Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Bridges Community Action will all relocate to the new campus, and mental health services will be provided by the Family Resource Center.

This $1.3 million project will create a men’s dorm, a women’s dorm, three family suites and over flow capacity as needed, including a warming shelter. The new Mercy Mission House will be providing all on one campus: emergency shelter, soup kitchen meals, emergency food pantry, emergency rent and utility assistance, winter heat assistance, and rapid re-housing assistance. A relationship for mental health and substance abuse counseling services will also be provided by Family Resource Center.

Board President of the Mercy Mission House, Emily Neu said, “The Shelby County United Way 2021 Campaign is going to be extremely important to the MMH in order to support our operations. Without the support of the community and the United Way campaign we and other non-profit agencies would not be able to operate and function.”

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator eight out of the past nine years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of local volunteer board of directors and community allocation volunteers. Through the second week of the campaign, the campaign total is $193,249.

Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.