Rhodes State College hosting open house

LIMA – Rhodes State College is hosting an open house for its new Borra Center for Health Sciences on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This event is free, and the public is invited to tour the Center’s state-of-the-art classrooms and labs. The Center is located at 8 Town Square, Lima, Ohio.

Breathing new life into the heart of Lima’s Town Square, the Rhodes State College Borra Center for Health Sciences represents a collaboration among Rhodes State College, the state of Ohio, the city of Lima, the Rhodes State College Foundation, healthcare partners, businesses and generous donors. At its core, the Borra Center provides access to the highest level of health science education and technology while creating a pathway from career identification to meaningful employment.

Located between Lima’s two major hospitals, the Borra Center serves students as they pursue their educational goals to become healthcare professionals in several programs, including nursing, respiratory care, physical therapist assistant, occupational therapy assistant, emergency medical services, and soon, surgical technology. The 50,000 square foot Borra Center broke ground in March 2020 and opened to students on Aug.23, 2021.