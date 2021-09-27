Board approves district, building goals

HOUSTON — The goals for Hardin-Houston Elementary School, Houston High School and the district for the 2021-22 school year were approved during the Sept. 15 meeting of the Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education.
Houston High School building goals are:
• Continue to implement Collins Writing instructional strategies across the building as part of the district 5-year strategic plan. 100% of teachers will participate in individual and collaborative professional development to enhance Collins Writing instructional practices within classrooms throughout the building.
• Continue to work to improve the culture of our school by promoting The Culture Playbook and The Wildcat Way with all students and staff.
• All teachers will design instructional activities, assignments, and assessments that will produce high-quality data which will help to support student learning and growth. This data will also be used by teachers as evidence in the OTES 2.0 evaluation process.
Hardin-Houston Elementary building goals are:
• All staff will continue to develop a positive learning environment in the building through implementation of PAX strategies, PBIS, and the incorporation of the second step program in guidance lessons and the classroom.
• 100% of teachers will use common language and strategies for Collins Writing to guide instruction and self-assess their progress in implementation.
• Staff will seek to consistently utilize technology to enhance public awareness of our positive school climate.
Hardin-Houston Local School District goals are:
• Provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and community members including managing safety concerns of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
• Achieve the highest ratings on the state report card.
• Optimize all building systems and fulfill the current 5-year strategic plan.
• Maintain fiscal responsibility and continue to monitor student enrollment of the district.
• Continue the implementation process for a 1 to 1 technology initiative.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with Sidney City Schools for Title I services.
• Approved service agreements with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for substitute teacher services.
• Approved a full time resource officer provided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $49,688.73.
• Employed Danielle Francis, Jenni Paulus, Leslie Heintz, Mark Platfoot, Teresa Knouff, Gwen Shoemaker, Carrie Larger and Jill York as District Collins Writing Implementation Team Leaders.
• Employed Michelle Foster, Samantha Stephens and Tina Mertz as Mentor Teacher’s for the 2021-22 school year.
• Employed morning supervisors. 15-minute supervisors are Trevor Barhorst, Sandy Heitkamp, Joan Lichtenberg, Sara Mowery and Andrea Wintrow. Hired as a 30 minute supervisor as Jackie Selover.
• Approved the updated certified substitute list.
•. Accepted fuel bid from Schafer Oil Co., for the period of September 2021 to August 2022.
• Declared transportation to Piqua Catholic School as impractical for the Hardin-Houston Board of Education.
• Employed Steve Mowery, elementary boys basketball, and Becky Beaver, elementary girls basketball, on one-year limited contracts.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the media center.