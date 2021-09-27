Board approves district, building goals

HOUSTON — The goals for Hardin-Houston Elementary School, Houston High School and the district for the 2021-22 school year were approved during the Sept. 15 meeting of the Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education.

Houston High School building goals are:

• Continue to implement Collins Writing instructional strategies across the building as part of the district 5-year strategic plan. 100% of teachers will participate in individual and collaborative professional development to enhance Collins Writing instructional practices within classrooms throughout the building.

• Continue to work to improve the culture of our school by promoting The Culture Playbook and The Wildcat Way with all students and staff.

• All teachers will design instructional activities, assignments, and assessments that will produce high-quality data which will help to support student learning and growth. This data will also be used by teachers as evidence in the OTES 2.0 evaluation process.

Hardin-Houston Elementary building goals are:

• All staff will continue to develop a positive learning environment in the building through implementation of PAX strategies, PBIS, and the incorporation of the second step program in guidance lessons and the classroom.

• 100% of teachers will use common language and strategies for Collins Writing to guide instruction and self-assess their progress in implementation.

• Staff will seek to consistently utilize technology to enhance public awareness of our positive school climate.

Hardin-Houston Local School District goals are:

• Provide a safe and secure environment for students, staff and community members including managing safety concerns of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

• Achieve the highest ratings on the state report card.

• Optimize all building systems and fulfill the current 5-year strategic plan.

• Maintain fiscal responsibility and continue to monitor student enrollment of the district.

• Continue the implementation process for a 1 to 1 technology initiative.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with Sidney City Schools for Title I services.

• Approved service agreements with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for substitute teacher services.

• Approved a full time resource officer provided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $49,688.73.

• Employed Danielle Francis, Jenni Paulus, Leslie Heintz, Mark Platfoot, Teresa Knouff, Gwen Shoemaker, Carrie Larger and Jill York as District Collins Writing Implementation Team Leaders.

• Employed Michelle Foster, Samantha Stephens and Tina Mertz as Mentor Teacher’s for the 2021-22 school year.

• Employed Charlotte Phipps as site coordinator under the 21st Century Grant for the 2021-22 school year. Teachers hired under the grant are Julie Harker (as needed), Gwen Shoemaker, Donna Long, Deb Smith (as needed), Doris Monnier, Samantha Stephens, Charlotte Phipps and Jennifer Turner (as needed). Hired as educational aide were Julie Harker and Jennifer Turner.

• Employed morning supervisors. 15-minute supervisors are Trevor Barhorst, Sandy Heitkamp, Joan Lichtenberg, Sara Mowery and Andrea Wintrow. Hired as a 30 minute supervisor as Jackie Selover.

• Approved the updated certified substitute list.

•. Accepted fuel bid from Schafer Oil Co., for the period of September 2021 to August 2022.

• Declared transportation to Piqua Catholic School as impractical for the Hardin-Houston Board of Education.

• Employed Steve Mowery, elementary boys basketball, and Becky Beaver, elementary girls basketball, on one-year limited contracts.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the media center.