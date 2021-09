A local car group held a Friday evening cruise in at the BK Root Beer stand. Old vehicles of all types were highlighted by the lights at the root beer stand.

A local car group held a Friday evening cruise in at the BK Root Beer stand. Old vehicles of all types were highlighted by the lights at the root beer stand. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_cruisein.jpg A local car group held a Friday evening cruise in at the BK Root Beer stand. Old vehicles of all types were highlighted by the lights at the root beer stand.