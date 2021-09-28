I-75 southbound ramp, lane closures

SIDNEY — There will be southbound Interstate 75 ramp and lane closures, between state Route 47 and Fair Road, through Friday, Oct. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT will be performing bridge and pavement repairs. The press release said the work will run Wednesday, Sept. 22, through Friday, Oct. 1, and is tentative, depending on the weather.

ODOT alerts the following:

• Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Oct. 1

Ramp closure: I-75 southbound entrance ramp at state route 47 (exit 92)

Detour: I-75 northbound to state Route 29 to I-75 southbound.

• Tuesday, Sept. 28 – Friday, Oct. 1

Left-lane closure: I-75 southbound between state Route 47 and Fair Road.

Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution through the work zone to help ensure the safety of crews as well as the traveling public, the release said. Remain alert, reduce speed and watch for stopped traffic.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.