Council welcomes next Sidney city manager

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s next city manager, Andrew Bowsher, was introduced to the Sidney City Council during its Monday evening meeting.

Bowsher was in attendance and thanked City Council for the opportunity immediately after it had adopted the resolution appointing him to be the next city manager of the city of Sidney. His new position will become effective on Nov. 6, 2021. The appointment comes upon the retirement of current City Manager Mark Cundiff in November.

Bowsher will become the city’s 14th city manager. Currently, Bowsher serves as the director of development for the city of Reynoldsburg. There, he is responsible for leading economic development, housing, planning and zoning projects.

City Council also adopted nine other resolutions, and they are:

• To adopt the 2022-2026 five-year financial plan for the city of Sidney.

• To authorize a cash advance, if needed, up to a maximum of $30,000, from the general fund to the Law Enforcement Diversion Program Grant Fund. The city requests grant reimbursement the quarter after the grant-qualified expenditure is paid, said Assistant Finance Officer Renee DuLaney.

• To authorize the renewal of a land lease with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for a portion of the abandoned Sidney Feeder Canal to the Miami and Erie Canal. The property is located at the southeast corner of North Street and West Avenue. This lease would be for a period of 15 years commencing July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2037, said Public Works Director Jon Crusey. The annual rent for the lease is $500, plus a one-time $250 writing fee. The leased land can be used for public purposes only.

Barhorst asked Crusey if the city had approached the ODNR about purchasing the property. Crusey said the city has leased the property since 1978, and that he had not asked about purchasing the property, but would look into it.

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into an agreement with the River Corridor Improvement Subdivision of the Miami Conservancy District to continue to be a partner in the Great Miami Riverway Coalition. The current agreement with the Great Miami Riverway (GMR) expires in May 2022.

Under this agreement, said Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier, the city would agree to pay $60,000 over the next five years to be a voting member of, and to support the efforts of the GMR Coalition to enhance the community connections to our river, trail and each community through communications, programs, outreach and development to achieve regional vitality.

• To authorize Cundiff to renew a lease agreement with the Senior Center of Sidney/Shelby County (SCSSC) to occupy the Monarch Community Center, located at 304 S. West Ave. The initial agreement was established in February 1997. Gaier said the new lease addresses a few typographical errors and there are no appreciable changes from the current agreement.

• To confirm Barhorst’s re-appointment of Daniel F. Heitmeyer to a five-year term on the Sidney Compensation Commission to expire Oct. 1, 2026. Heitmeyer has served on the Compensation Commission since December 2011.

• To appoint Joyce Reier as an at-large representative to the Citizens Peer Review Board. Reier will be completing the unexpired term of Herman Thompson Jr., which expires on Dec. 31, 2022.

• The replat request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of Pebble Creek Enterprises to create one new lot out of two lots on Target Drive. The property is located in the B-2, community development district, on the east side of Target Drive, north of Russell Road.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said the replat will result in one new lot with 1.995 acres. The property is being developed for a new professional office building. A site plan application is currently under review.

