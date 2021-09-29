125 Years

Sept. 29, 1896

A log house on the farm of W.H.C. Goode, two miles north of Houston, was destroyed by fire early this morning. The origin of the fire is unknown as there was no one living in it. A light was noticed there by several parties passing Sunday evening.

———

John Ruppart while fishing at the dam below town one day last week caught 26 bass. He says he had eleven others get away from him.

———

General Benjamin LeFevre, of New York City, is spending a few days in this city. He just returned a few weeks ago from a month’s stay at the Springs of Carlsbad in Bohemia.

———

The public schools in Troy have been closed down because of the prevalence of diphtheria.

100 Years

Sept. 29, 1921

Miss Hazel Moser, 537 North Main avenue, has been named president of Moser’s senior year at Miami and for the past four years she has been prominent in college Y.M.C.A. activities. She is also president of the girls’ glee club.

———

Among the 1,200 students enrolled at Miami University for this year are 13 from Shelby county. Included are: Lulu Chambers, Mary Gastineau, Forest Huston, Hazel Moser, Carolyn Nutt, Zelma Sargeant, Katherine Trimpe, Beulah Young, Ruth Blake, Hazel Brown, Dorothy Loudenbeck, Mary Loudenback, and Martha Ellen Swain.

75 Years

Sept. 29, 1946

Bob Dormire has been named editor-in-chief and George Long, business manager of the 1946-47 Sidney High school annual, it was announced today, following the session of the senior class, at which Lee Kaufman, president, officiated.

———

Patrick Milligan, a graduate of Sidney High school and now a freshman at the College of Wooster, is a member of the Scot football squad, according to the roster just released by Coach John Swigart. Milligan, who played tackle in high school, is being tried out at end and center at Wooster.

50 Years

Sept. 29, 1971

Fairlawn High School’s girls – first in track – also became one of the first to break into the basketball picture this year, when they downed Fort Loramie’s lassies, 58-19, on the Fairlawn floor Monday afternoon.

Debbie Alexander and Linda Knoop led Fairlawn with 12 and 10 points respectively.

———

Mrs. R.J. Conrad opened her home to the Evening Grandmothers Club Tuesday evening, September 13.

When an election of officers was held, Mrs. Orville Eisenhut was named as president; Mrs. Ed Barker, vice president; Mrs. Linus Rable, secretary; Mrs. T.W. Langhorst, treasurer; and Mrs. Leonard Alexander, chaplain.

25 Years

Sept. 29, 1996

NEW YORK (AP) – The rich just keep getting richer.

The 1996 annual ranking of the 400 wealthiest Americans buy Forbes magazine includes a record 135 billionaires, 41 more than last year.

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett again lead the list with a combined fortune between them of $33.5 billion. That’s nearly as much as President Clinton’s proposed tax break to help middle-class parents pay for their children’s college education.

But while regular folks’ salaries inched up, the coffers of the rich have ballooned, helped by the stock market’s extended rally and the American fervor for computers, phones and the Internet.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org