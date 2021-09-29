Tri Star plans Job Fair

CELINA – The Tri Star Career Compact staff say their Friday, Oct. 1, Job Fair is not only about showcasing local career opportunities but also to encourage young people to stay in the Auglaize and Mercer county area to complete their education.

According to Marcia Helentjaris, Adult Education and Career Development Coordinator, nearly 50 businesses will be on hand from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for face-to-face interaction with juniors and seniors at the new Tri Star building at 7655 State Route 703, Celina, across from Wright State University Lake Campus. She said the nearly 400 Tri Star juniors and seniors attending the event will hear about a range of full and part time jobs available, including agriculture, business, education construction, graphic arts, health care, hospitality, welding, and more. Helentjaris said many of these companies can offer financial incentives such as paying for further training.

A listing of businesses set to be there can be found at https://www.tristarcareercompact.com/about/news/2021/youre-invited-fall-job-fair Event co-sponsors Hometown Opportunity and WCSM will also have representatives on hand to share their employment opportunities. WCSM personalities will host a live broadcast at Tri Star from 9 am to 11 am. Hometown Opportunity representatives will be there to show the many ways to find jobs at their site.

Helentjaris said that this free event is open to the public. Referring to their wide-ranging services to the community, she said “People look at our building and think we only do welding but we are so much more,” she said. For example, she said that Tri Star will also have information about the adult level classes available through their school such as computer basics classes, robotics and computer driven machining. She said enrichment classes such as such as creating a twinkling Christmas tree from a tomato cage or learning about 3-D printing are also offered. She pointed out that their proximity to Wright State Lake Campus and the YMCA allows students a full range of classes and activities so a student can have their post secondary education done locally. In keeping with Covid protocols, Helentjaris said masks are not required, but encouraged. She added the students have been asked to maintain social distancing and to refrain from traditional actions such as hand shaking.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

