Council OKs new no-parking rules

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council passed legislation Monday night to amend the traffic control map to prohibit parking on the access drive to the water treatment plant and to prohibit certain vehicles from parking on public Sidney streets or highways.

City Council adopted an ordinance to prohibit parking along both sides of the access drive to the water treatment plant (WTP). Public Works Director Jon Crusey said over the past year, WTP staff has seen an increase in parking along the access drive for adjoining residential properties, access to the walkway, and for Orbison Park. This parking situation, he said, has caused congestion, creating difficulties for chemical deliveries as well as regular UPS/FedEx deliveries. Last winter, Crusey noted a semitrailer got stuck on Court Street due to vehicles parked on the entrance drive, which in turn resulted in snow not properly being cleared from the access drive.

Crusey was asked if the no-parking rule would be permenant or if when the plant was closed and the area was needed due to nearby games, if cars could park there. Crusey said the way the ordinance is worded, the parking prohibition is permenant.

A second ordinance was also adopted by City Council to amend a section of the codified ordinances to prohibit parking on certain streets or highways. Law Director Jeffrey Amick said vehicles bearing “historical license” plates are being parked on the public streets of the city in an apparent effort to prevent vehicular parking along such streets by others.

Cooperative efforts to eliminate this situation are deemed worthless to be pursued, Amick said. The effect of this ordinance, he said, is to limit the use of the city’s streets to perpetuate such inconsiderate conduct, by limiting the times during which vehicles bearing historical license plates may be parked on the city’s streets. The ordinance was introduced as a way to respond to citizen complaints at previous council meetings about vehicles being parked on city streets that are not being moved, which prevents neighbors’ operational vehicles from parking on their street close to their homes.

Walnut Avenue resident Ricki Mooney asked, during public comments, when the amendment would be active. Amick told him in 13 days from Monday, it will become effective. He explained the Sidney ordinance was amended as follows: between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the next succeeding day, no person shall stop, park or leave standing any vehicle bearing a “historical license” plate issued pursuant to ORC as amended upon the paved or main traveled part of any street or highway situated in the city of Sidney. Whoever violates this section is guilty of a minor misdemeanor.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.