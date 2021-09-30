Minster plans homecoming court, activities

MINSTER — The Minster High School Student Council has announced the 2021 Homecoming Activities are set for Oct. 11 through 16.

Students selected to the homecoming court include freshmen Sadie Niemeyer and Isaac Larger, sophomores Ashley Meyer and Charlie Schmiesing, juniors Paige Bornhorst and Noah Piipari, and seniors Maura Baumer, Jayden Clune, Katie Kogge, Claire Lamm, Hayley Prenger, Mary Schmiesing, Alex Albers, Riley Heitkamp, Caleb Kies, Tyler Prenger, Guy Weigandt, and Austin Wellman.

Homecoming Spirit Week activities include:

• Daily spirit themes;

• A pep rally Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the High School Gym;

• Crowning of the king and queen prior to the home football game vs. Anna on Oct. 15; and

• The annual homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 16.