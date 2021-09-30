Minster plans homecoming court, activities

Pictured is the Minster High School homecoming court, in back from left to right, Isaac Larger, Noah Piipari, Austin Wellman, Guy Weigandt, Alex Albers, Caleb Kies, Tyler Prenger, Charlie Schmiesing. In front from left to right, Sadie Niemeyer, Paige Bornhorst, Mary Schmiesing, Hayley Prenger, Maura Baumer, Katie Kogge, Jayden Clune, Claire Lamm, Ashley Meyer. Not pictured: Riley Heitkamp.
Courtesy photo
MINSTER — The Minster High School Student Council has announced the 2021 Homecoming Activities are set for Oct. 11 through 16.
Students selected to the homecoming court include freshmen Sadie Niemeyer and Isaac Larger, sophomores Ashley Meyer and Charlie Schmiesing, juniors Paige Bornhorst and Noah Piipari, and seniors Maura Baumer, Jayden Clune, Katie Kogge, Claire Lamm, Hayley Prenger, Mary Schmiesing, Alex Albers, Riley Heitkamp, Caleb Kies, Tyler Prenger, Guy Weigandt, and Austin Wellman.
Homecoming Spirit Week activities include:
• Daily spirit themes;
• A pep rally Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the High School Gym;
• Crowning of the king and queen prior to the home football game vs. Anna on Oct. 15; and
• The annual homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 16.
