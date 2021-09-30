Brake for Breakfast to raise breast cancer awareness

TROY — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Premier Health will hold Brake for Breakfast events throughout the month of October.

During the morning commute, motorists can drive through and pick up a free breakfast bag and helpful breast health information, while supplies last.

Additionally, the MIX107.7 or Q102 Morning Show will be on hand to greet motorists and provide helpful information about breast cancer awareness to listeners.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 40,000 women die annually from breast cancer. A woman’s chances for survival are good if detected early.

The goal of Brake for Breakfast is to encourage more women 40 and older to get an annual mammogram and tell their mothers, sisters, and daughters to do the same. This event is a fun way to show women that taking care of their health should be part of their daily routine. Commuters don’t have to leave their cars to participate.

The Miami County Brake for Breakfast event will take place Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 10 a.m. at the UVMC Outpatient Care Center North, 280 Looney Road, Piqua.

All staff and volunteers at the event will be wearing masks. For added precaution, motorists are asked to also wear a face covering while staying in their car.

Premier Health offers breast imaging services at multiple locations throughout the region. Additional services such as Genius 3-D mammography, breast-specific MRI (including Fast Breast MRI), breast ultrasound, and image-guided biopsies performed with stereotactic technology, are also available. Premier Health also has a mobile mammography coach to provide mammograms on-the-go for busy women in Southwest Ohio.

For more information about Brake for Breakfast events, visit PremierHealth.com/B4B.