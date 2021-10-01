Preparing for the worst

Sidney firefighters rescue four people from a hazardous chemical spill during a Shelby County LEPC full scale exercise at Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Center on Friday, Oct. 1. In the exercise a Jackson Center Local Schools van has crashed into a semi trailer that starts leaking deadly anhydrous ammonia. Taking part in the exercise were Shelby County Hazmat, Botkins Fire Department, Jackson Center Fire Department and the Jackson Center Police Department. More on the exercise will be published in Tuesday’s newspaper.

