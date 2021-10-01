City 2021 tree sale is ongoing

SIDNEY — The deadline is approaching to purchase trees from the city of Sidney’s annual tree sale. Orders may be placed until Oct. 8, 2021.

Anyone may purchase the trees from the city, as the sale is not limited to Sidney residents.

“It is an excellent opportunity to purchase and plant trees that are native to our area. Native trees have a history of healthy growth and sustainability in our climate,” said Brian Green, ISA certified arborist/Sidney street superintendent.

The four different types of trees available for purchase include: 7-gallon red maple and shumard oak; and 5-gallon American hombeam, American beech and bur oak. The cost of the trees range from $35-$59.

They will be obtained from Woody Warehouse in Indiana, which sells containerized, native trees.

Trees will be available to be picked up on Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at the city’s service center, 415 S. Vandemark Road.

Buyers will be required to pay the city of Sidney by check or money order when ordering the trees. The city will not guarantee, deliver or plant the trees.

Trees may only be planted on private property, not in the right of way tree lawn areas.

The 2021 tree sale order form can be found on the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com. Copies will also be available in the Municipal Building and the city service center.

For further questions, Green, can be reached at 937-498-8159.

Deadline is Oct. 8

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.