On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet, Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. in council chambers located at 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider 2012 lodging tax funding requests.