TCN Behavioral Health announces new recovery housing

BELLEFONTAINE — Xenia-based TCN Behavioral Health Services Inc., recently announced the opening of the agency’s newest recovery house at 216 Chillicothe Ave. in Bellefontaine.

The facility is fully furnished to accommodate up to four women in a shared living environment. While in residence at the house, women commit to remain 100 percent free of all alcohol and drugs. While no medical treatment is provided on site, residents remain engaged in services at TCN to support their recovery and provide additional treatment, such as case management or mental health services.

The Bellefontaine recovery house is a transitional setting to provide a safe, supportive environment for women in early stages of recovery and link them to community resources to assist in their return to independent living and sustain recovery. Residents will have access to TCN’s full range of treatment programs, with the minimum stay being 30 days.

TCN currently operates eight recovery houses in four counties. Two of the houses are named after members of the local recovery communities: Christopher House in Greene County and Minda Robinson House in Montgomery County.

“We hope to give the house a name in honor of an individual who has perhaps fought their own battle with substance use, or who has worked through recovery or helped others in that journey,” said TCN Chief Executive Officer Lori Strobl. “We are inviting the local community to engage in the work of the recovery house by nominating someone they think would be appropriate to honor with the name of the house.” Nominations can be in the name of a friend or relative who has had a personal experience with substance use, recovery, or mentoring others through their own recovery.

To submit a nomination, visit www.tcn.org/house and fill out the form provided in order to place a nomination for the naming of the recovery house. TCN will review all entries and will announce the choice of name to the community at an event on Friday, Nov. 12.

Since 1990, TCN Behavioral Health Services, Inc. is a comprehensive behavioral health agency dedicated to improving lives by providing clinically excellent and accessible behavioral health services. TCN provides mental health, substance use and psychiatric services for adults and youth in Logan, Champaign, Greene, Montgomery and Miami counties. For more information or to donate to TCN call 937-376-8700 or visit www.tcn.org.