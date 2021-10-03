A monster sized appetite

A werewolf stands menacingly in the yard of Diana McWilliam’s, left, as she accepts some pizzas from delivery man Bryce Landrey, both of Sidney, on Thursday, Sept. 30. The werewolf is one of several large and realistic monster replicas that McWilliam’s children have put up in their yard along Pike Street.

A werewolf stands menacingly in the yard of Diana McWilliam’s, left, as she accepts some pizzas from delivery man Bryce Landrey, both of Sidney, on Thursday, Sept. 30. The werewolf is one of several large and realistic monster replicas that McWilliam’s children have put up in their yard along Pike Street. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN100221WerewolfPizza.jpg A werewolf stands menacingly in the yard of Diana McWilliam’s, left, as she accepts some pizzas from delivery man Bryce Landrey, both of Sidney, on Thursday, Sept. 30. The werewolf is one of several large and realistic monster replicas that McWilliam’s children have put up in their yard along Pike Street. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News